1-on-1 Meeting Questions for Managers

Browse most popular 1-on-1 questions by categories

This list is to help managers have insightful conversations with their reports in their 1-on-1 meetings. It helps build better relationships, exchange feedback, have action-oriented agenda and gain insights on any blockers or motivations/ performance issues.
Abhinav Chugh
Maker
👋👋👋Hi PH! At Peoplebox, we have a simple vision - to build the most effective platform to be a great manager. We know that the path to that is through powerful 1-on-1s, the most impactful tool in the manager's arsenal. This is why, 1-on-1s are a core element of our culture and product. One of the big pain points we face regularly is to know what to discuss in these meetings, which impacts its purpose and effectiveness. We realized it's not just us. So, we are super excited to launch the most exhaustive list of 1-on-1 questions with categories, alternatives, and upvotes. You can view all questions, upvote the ones you like and download them as a PDF. Give it a try and tell us what you think about the questions. We really look forward to your feedback.
Nidhi
Good list. Can you localise in other languages? One on one meetings are becoming quite a trend in Europe and Asia. Having a good repository of questions in their own language can be very helpful.
Matthew John
@abhi426 @alagu This looks great! I think this would be super handy for managers. Any resources you'd suggest for employees to bring up their concerns / questions during a 1-1?
aquibur rahman
This is a gem of list. I am going to bookmark this.
Matthew John
Comprehensive list of questions that can help managers during 1:1. Hope to see something that could help employees too!
