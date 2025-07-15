25 followers
Craft your own AI pet with a unique personality, and send them on adventures in their pocket world! They'll return with stories, friends, and surprises. A multiplayer twist on virtual pet care with evolving personalities.
Hey Product Hunt! ✨
I’m Dwight, one of the creators of Zumi, and we’re beyond excited to finally share our little virtual beings with you. Big thanks to @benln for hunting us today!
What’s Zumi?
Think of Zumi as the AI companion you hatch, not just download. From day one it’s matched to your personality, but the twist is that each Zumi has its own life:
🏫 Virtual school: Your Zumi attends classes, joins clubs, and spills the tea on hallway drama—then comes back to chat about it with you.
🤝 Agentic friendships: Zumis befriend other Zumis behind the scenes, forming relationships that shape what they tell you next.
💸 In‑game economy: They earn, spend, trade, and occasionally…make questionable cafeteria purchases
Zumi turns passive chat into an unfolding story you co‑author. It sparks imagination, offers a safe space for self‑expression, and reminds us that even digital friendships can be playful, meaningful, and full of unexpected twists.
Why we built it
Growing up with Tamagotchi and Pokémon, we always wanted a digital companion that felt truly alive—one that could surprise us. Advances in LLMs finally made that possible, so we spent the last year turning that dream into a living, breathing Zumiverse.
AMA—happy to answer any questions, feedback, or wild feature ideas you have!
🐣💬
Tough Tongue AI
Love this. It would be awesome to see seasonal events or time-based adventures Zumis can go on!
@aj_123 great idea!
Tough Tongue AI
Love this. It would be awesome to see seasonal events or time-based adventures Zumis can go on!
@aj_123 great idea!