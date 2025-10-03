Launching today
Ziyo

Ziyo

A powerful Japanese Kanji dictionary & search engine

12 followers

Visit website
Ziyo is a 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘱𝘪𝘥𝘭𝘺 simple Japanese online Kanji dictionary and search engine. Perfect for learners. Enter anything you have in mind about a Kanji and Ziyo will search it for you: English meanings, Kana, Chinese, Pinyin, Hangeul, and Romaji!
Ziyo gallery image
Ziyo gallery image
Ziyo gallery image
Ziyo gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
EducationLanguagesGitHub
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Nourman Hajar
Maker
📌
𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴: 𝗭𝗶𝘆𝗼. It is a 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘱𝘪𝘥𝘭𝘺 simple Japanese online Kanji dictionary and search engine. Enter anything you have in mind about a Kanji and Ziyo will search it for you. Here's a few example searches to give you a taste of what 𝗭𝗶𝘆𝗼 can do: • Search by the 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 ("𝗺𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻" -> 山) • Search by 𝗢𝗻𝘆𝗼𝗺𝗶 (Chinese-derived) readings ("𝘀𝗮𝗻" 𝘰𝘳 "サン") • Search by 𝗞𝘂𝗻𝘆𝗼𝗺𝗶 (native) readings ("𝘆𝗮𝗺𝗮" 𝘰𝘳 "やま") Ziyo understands the shared nature of 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝗲-𝗝𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗲𝘀𝗲-𝗞𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗻 scripts: • Search using Chinese 𝗣𝗶𝗻𝘆𝗶𝗻 (either tone marks/numbers): "𝘀𝗵ā𝗻" or "𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗻1" • Search using 𝗛𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘂𝗹 of the Korean Hanja reading: "산 or "𝘀𝗮𝗻" Supports searching by: 𝘓𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯 𝘰𝘳 𝘙𝘰𝘮𝘢𝘫𝘪, 𝘌𝘯𝘨𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘩 𝘔𝘦𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴, 𝘏𝘪𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘢𝘯𝘢, 𝘒𝘢𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘢𝘯𝘢, 𝘛𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 & 𝘚𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘥 𝘊𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘷𝘦𝘳., 𝘒𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘯 𝘏𝘢𝘯𝘫𝘢 𝘷𝘦𝘳., 𝘗𝘪𝘯𝘺𝘪𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘔𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴, 𝘏𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘶𝘭 𝘰𝘧 𝘒𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴. All of those search terms will ultimately show the 𝗺𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 Kanji: "山", with advanced details page: • Detailed information for each Kanji, including meanings, readings, grades, frequency, and sentence examples from Tatoeba API (unstable) • User-friendly interface. With romaji preference for those who are not familiar with kana • Open Graph image for sharing quick previews Ziyo also supports 𝘁𝘆𝗽𝗼-𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁, almost-instant search!
Bootstrapping? Get up to $100k in FREE AWS credits!
Bootstrapping? Get up to $100k in FREE AWS credits!
Let Spendbase cut your AWS bill & boost your startup growth!
Promoted