Launching today
Ziyo
A powerful Japanese Kanji dictionary & search engine
12 followers
A powerful Japanese Kanji dictionary & search engine
12 followers
Ziyo is a 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘱𝘪𝘥𝘭𝘺 simple Japanese online Kanji dictionary and search engine. Perfect for learners. Enter anything you have in mind about a Kanji and Ziyo will search it for you: English meanings, Kana, Chinese, Pinyin, Hangeul, and Romaji!
Bootstrapping? Get up to $100k in FREE AWS credits! — Let Spendbase cut your AWS bill & boost your startup growth!
Let Spendbase cut your AWS bill & boost your startup growth!
Promoted
Ziyo