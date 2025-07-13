Zetoe: AI-powered Chrome extension for writing & research. Real-time grammar fixes, smart summaries, translations, & fact-checking. Boost productivity with an all-in-one, user-friendly tool.
Hey Product Hunt community!
After months of grinding, Zetoe—our AI-powered Chrome extension—is live! Here's what we built:
Real-Time Grammar & Style: Catch typos and polish text as you write.
Smart Text Interaction: Highlight text for instant summaries, translations, or fact-checking.
Quick Summaries: Condense articles into clear overviews in seconds.
Accurate Translations: Translate text into multiple languages with precision.
Instant Fact-Checking: Verify claims on the spot to stay accurate.
User-Friendly Design: Seamless Chrome integration with customizable features.
Try it out, write smarter, and supercharge your workflow. 🙌