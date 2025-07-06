Launching today
ZapDigits
Privacy-friendly web analytics + dashboards for modern SaaS teams that value user trust.
Hey Hunters! I'm Malith, Co-founder of ZapDigits 👋
Super excited to share ZapDigits. Over the past few months we’ve been building our product. A secure and simple Google Analytics alternative with a few extra super powers. (Dash-boarding and Status pages)
As someone who has built multiple products, I constantly found myself wanting a clean, centralized back office for each one to track users, payments, bugs, releases, and more. That’s exactly what ZapDigits does: it saves you from stitching together dashboards and lets you focus on building.
Special thanks to @fmerian for hunting us.
What makes ZapDigits stand out?
Dashboards
Easily connect the data sources like Stripe, Supabase, Github and Youtube. Have all the data in one place.
Secure and Simple Google Analytics alternative
You can simple connect your website without any headaches. We only show what is important and our goal is to make analytics super simple.
Status Pages
We will make sure your website is healthy. Otherwise you will be notified right away. Currently working on this feature but will be available soon. Check out our Roadmap
Real human support
A real person helps you debug, fix errors, or walk you through onboarding. No chatbots or AI.
I’d love for you to try it out and share your thoughts. Your feedback means the world and will help shape where we go next. 🚀
Hi all! I'm Mandy from ZapDigits. Thanks for stopping by at our launch!
It's been fun working on this project and finding ways to come up with a good UX and clean interface that we would personally enjoy using and hope others will too. It would be really cool, if you checked out our product. We are only getting started, so your feedback is invaluable to us.
Thank you as well to @fmerian for the support!