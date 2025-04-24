54 followers
Official Z.ai platform to experience our new, MIT-licensed GLM models (Base, Reasoning, Rumination). Simple UI focuses on model interaction. Free.
Today, we introduce two new GLM family members: GLM-4.5 and GLM-4.5-Air — our latest flagship models.
GLM-4.5 is built with 355 billion total parameters and 32 billion active parameters, and GLM-4.5-Air with 106 billion total parameters and 12 billion active parameters. Both are designed to unify reasoning, coding, and agentic capabilities into a single model in order to satisfy more and more complicated requirements of fast rising agentic applications.
We're proud to contribute GLM-4.5 to the open-source community and can't wait to see what developers build with it. Looking forward to your feedback!
For the past few years, the GLM model series from the Zhipu team (now Z.ai) has been one of the favorites in the open-source community, often as a great, affordable option. With GLM-4.5, however, it's clear they're now aiming for the top.
So, long story short: imagine a model with the agentic coding capabilities like Claude 4, but 2-3x faster, 10x cheaper (based on official API prices), and it's completely open-source.This. is. simply wild. 🫡
Congrats on the launch! GLM-4.5 could be a major step forward in unifying reasoning, coding, and agentic capabilities. Open-source models are the future.
