This is the 2nd launch from Z.ai. View more

GLM-4.5 Launching today Unifying agentic capabilities in one open model Visit

GLM-4.5 is a new 355B parameter open-weight MoE model (32B active). It delivers state-of-the-art performance on reasoning, code, and agentic tasks. Both the 355B flagship and a 106B Air version are now available, featuring dual-mode inference.