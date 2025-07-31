xpander.ai is a A full stack development platform for AI engineers: MCP connectors and registry, stateful DB, AI gateway, testing environments with rollbacks, runtime and agent hosting. Run in the cloud or self-host. The studio where agents get designed, tested, and shipped.
This is the 2nd launch from xpander.ai. View more
Backend and Frontend for your AI Agents
xpander.ai
Launching today
Tired of workflow automation platforms that aren't really agentic, agent frameworks that do not help your deploy and run your agent, and Agent Builder tools that are too opinionated and basic? xpander.ai's Agent Platform solves all those pains.
Free Options
Launch tags:Slack•Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Notion
congrats on the launch! seems useful for devs building AI agents
xpander.ai
Hey Product Hunt 👋
We’re the xpander.ai team, an AI Agent platform built specifically for AI Engineers, giving you the ultimate toolbox for building and running agents.
Check out some quick demo videos: Realtime agent testing | Tool generator and MCP server composition | Create agent instructions automatically | Self-hosted infrastructure
With xpander, you get:
🖥️A "frontend" for your AI Agents - webhook triggering, Add to Slack, ChatGPT-like UI, MCP triggering
⚙️A "backend" for your AI Agents - stateful database, server-side tool calling, agent runtime via containers, MCP server hosting
🌐 An Agent Workbench that doesn’t lock you out of code - build and test your agent visually for super fast iterations, then continue in code, if you like.
☁️ Deploy agents to a fully managed runtime on the xpander Cloud, or self-host in your own VPC/Kubernetes without even talking to us - fully self-service, self-deployed infrastructure for agents.
🛠️ Agentic tool capabilities on steroids-
🟣huge pre-built tools library
🟣upload OpenAPI Specs and get agent-ready tools (we automatically enrich the specs)
🟣use them in agents, compose them into MCP servers
🟣bring your own MCP servers
👉 The works.
------------------
Why are we here?
Because we've seen that builders are frustrated with the the current approaches for building and running AI Agents. For example:
❌ AI Agent frameworks – you finally find one you actually like developing with, but to move the agent from your laptop to running in the cloud, you’re stuck wiring up infra, databases, auth, scale, and observability yourself. Or worse - waiting for your Devops or IT teams. ⏳
❌ Workflow automation tools – rigid step blocks with LLM-oriented steps sprinkled in, without any sign of actual, autonomous, AI Agent building abilities.
❌ No-code Agent builder tools – easy to start, but too basic. No access to real code and agent logic, can't achieve anything complex, and no way to fit them into your actual software lifecycle.
So, we built the platform to solve it.
------------------
Think of it as the Supabase of AI Agents - everything you need to go from a cool demo to a production-grade AI Agent in hours, not months.
Start building now for free at https://app.xpander.ai and let us know if any questions👇
灵感盒子
Xpander.ai looks incredibly robust! I'd love to trial the platform to experience its full-stack capabilities for AI agent development.
xpander.ai
@ransixi Everything is full self-service! Sign up at https://app.xpander.ai and let me know if any questions 🤝