Launching today
xpander.ai
Turn AI Agents into Slack native teammates
73 followers
73 followers
Turn any AI Agent into a Slack teammate → no infrastructure and scaling headaches. Let agents work where your team or customers already chat. Agent memory, tools, auto-engage - all sorted for you by the xpander.ai backend-as-a-service platform.
If you've ever experimented with building a native Slack bot, you know the drill. Handling OAuth and webhooks, going through the reviews before publishing to the Marketplace is a nightmare.
xpander.ai Slack-native agents make it simpler—and smarter. Choose your AI framework, install your agent on your Slack workspace, and voila. Your agent is ready in minutes with advanced, out-of-the-box features like auto-engage.
Less headaches, more focus work.
xpander.ai
Hey Product Hunt 👋
We’re the team behind xpander.ai, a backend-as-a-service built specifically for AI Agents.
The xpander agents platform helps developers and enterprises go from “cool demo” to production-grade agent deployments - with built-in state, tools, memory, execution infra, triggering layer, and observability. It's essentially the Supabase of AI agents.
🎉 Today, we’re launching our Slack integration layer - designed to make any custom AI Agent behave as a real teammate on Slack.
Instead of building Slack bots from scratch, dealing with message routing, threading, auth, retries, tool execution, and all the edge cases of connecting your agent to real-world systems, you plug your agent into xpander and get all of that as a service.
You can now connect any custom agent (whether built on OpenAI, Agno, LangChain, or something home-grown) and get a fully managed, Slack-native interface - including:
✅ Thread-level context
✅ Memory and state
✅ Interactive buttons
✅ Tool invocation (end-to-end auth with Oauth2)
✅ Zero infra or dev work required
—
🤖 Already built a custom AI Agent? Bring your existing agent logic and connect it to Slack in just a few steps.
🛠️ Starting from scratch? Build your agent in our low-code Agent Workbench and get a fully powered agent running in Slack in under an hour.
We make your agent feel like a real teammate inside Slack.
—
🚀 To make it even easier to get started, we’re launching with several prebuilt agents you can use right away (and easily customize) in your own Slack workspace, your community support workspace, or even shared customer channels:
1. Support Agent – Answers support questions about your products from your docs or knowledge base, creates tickets, and books meetings via tool calling.
2. Docs agent – Integrated with your Mintlify product docs, so you can use it to automatically answer product questions in your customer support channels or community workspace.
3. Coding Agent – Powered by Claude Code, this agent can generate, review, and refactor code. Ideal for automating coding tasks, implementing logic, and improving developer productivity by running coding agents in the cloud.
Deploy in minutes from https://slack.xpander.ai
—
This has been one of our most requested features, especially from dev teams that understand the value of having their Custom AI Agents live in Slack, but didn't want to go through building that integration layer.
We’re just getting started with this massive capability - would love your feedback and questions! We'll be here all day 👇
Xpander makes Slack feel smarter quick replies, helpful summaries, and no more endless scrolling. Feels like a real upgrade.
xpander.ai
@bhavyaaurora thanks! let us know how it goes after you try it out 🙂
xpander.ai