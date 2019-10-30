Xmind

Xmind

The most professional and popular mind mapping tool

4.97 reviews

56 followers

Visit website
Xmind is a full-featured mind mapping and brainstorming tool that helps to unleash creativity, capture inspiration, and boost productivity. You’ve never mind mapped like this before: brainstorm ideas, organize with outline and present your mind map in just one place with premium experience across all platforms.
This is the 8th launch from Xmind. View more

Project Management by Xmind

Launching today
Turn mind maps into lightweight project plans
Plan in maps, break down with AI, track in Gantt. No complex setup, no switching tools. Everything you need to turn ideas into impact—nothing you don't.
Project Management by Xmind gallery image
Project Management by Xmind gallery image
Project Management by Xmind gallery image
Project Management by Xmind gallery image
Project Management by Xmind gallery image
Project Management by Xmind gallery image
Project Management by Xmind gallery image
Project Management by Xmind gallery image
Project Management by Xmind gallery image
Project Management by Xmind gallery image
Project Management by Xmind gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivityTask ManagementSaaS
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Jerry Zhang
Maker
📌
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 We’ve used Xmind for years to think through projects — but execution often lived elsewhere. With v26, we’re bringing lightweight project management into your AI mind map so planning and tracking finally stay in one place. What’s new → Turn nodes into Tasks with dates, priority, and progress. → Switch structures: break work down with Org Chart, set milestones on Timeline. → Real-time collaboration for comments and edits. → Pitch Mode to present updates in one click. → Keep each project tidy in Spaces. Why we built this Many teams don’t need a heavy PM suite for early-stage work. They want to go from brainstorm → plan → share without context switches. That’s the gap we’re closing. How we’re different We start where ideas are born (your map), then add just enough structure to ship. It complements, not replaces, heavyweight tools. We’d love your feedback and questions—use cases you want supported, gaps you notice, or templates you’d like to see. There’s an interactive demo and a small template pack in the gallery. Thanks for checking us out!
Alex Cloudstar

Love this v26 update. Starting in the map then layering light PM is exactly what early stage teams need. Turning nodes into tasks, Timeline and Pitch Mode look perfect for keeping momentum without context switches. Excited to try Spaces and collab. Congrats on the launch!