ChatLabs by Writingmate.ai receives mixed reviews. Users appreciate its integration with Google Workspace and improvements in design and functionality, noting it saves time on daily tasks and is easy to use. However, some users report significant issues with bugs, errors, and lack of support, questioning the reliability of both free and paid plans. The tool's ability to generate text and its reasonable subscription price are praised, but concerns about output quality compared to OpenAI's ChatGPT persist. Overall, while promising, user experiences vary widely.

