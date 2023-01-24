Writingmate.ai
All-in-one AI Platform with access to all flagship AI models4.1•21 reviews•
1.5K followers
Save hundreds of dollars a year and stay ahead of every new AI release – without juggling seats, credits, or APIs.
Hi PH community,
This is our third Writingmate launch.
This time, we celebrate a significant milestone: over 200k users have joined Writingmate as their go-to all-in-one AI platform.
On launch day, we'll announce a suite of new features designed to streamline business workflows. These features will help users automate routine tasks, improve content quality, and boost productivity across their organization.
Join us as we continue to revolutionize how businesses leverage AI for their content needs.
Writingmate AI is an excellent productivity tool! I love how smoothly it integrates with Google Workspace and offers access to multiple AI models like GPT-4 and Claude. It’s perfect for drafting, brainstorming, and saving time on daily writing tasks. Highly recommended!
