Wonderish
Launching today
Canva of Vibe Coding
38 followers
With Buildbox, we helped 1,000,000+ people create no-code games. Now we’re bringing that simplicity to vibe coding. Build stunning pages, apps, and experiences with zero learning curve. No code. No confusion. Wonderish is vibe prompting for everyone.
Wonderish
Hey PH! Trey here, co-founder of Wonderish!
We’ve been around no-code for a while, and as I was watching the vibe coding revolution unfold, I kept thinking: “This is amazing… but why is it still so intimidating for most people?”
That’s the big problem. Most “regular” people are still getting confused when vibe coding. That’s exactly why we built Wonderish. We’re the Canva to vibe coding’s Photoshop.
🔥 What makes Wonderish different?
With Wonderish, we’re not trying to be a full stack platform, and we’re not targeting developers. In fact, you won’t even see the code. We’re focused on building pages, funnels, and web apps that are fun, beautiful, and error free, so the user just focuses on Vibing.
Here’s how we’re doing it:
⚡️ Lightning-fast results: Pages built in seconds — 7x faster than others.
🧠 Zero code anxiety: Chat with AI. No code needed unless you want it.
🖼️ Image-to-website magic: Upload a screenshot, get an editable site.
✨ Beautiful by default: Smart defaults make every site look great.
🎛️ Remix culture: Remix public projects and learn from others.
🛠️ Error-free editing: Edit without worrying about broken code.
💡 Who’s Wonderish for?
• Designers who want to bring mockups to life instantly
• Marketers launching campaigns without dev bottlenecks
• Entrepreneurs validating ideas with real prototypes in minutes
• Content creators building their online presence effortlessly
• Solo builders shipping projects without technical headaches
• Small business owners creating a professional web presence on their own
• Freelancers delivering client work faster than ever
• Creative professionals exploring digital ideas without constraints
🚀 The Launch (and discount)
We’re launching completely FREE today with 5 daily creations or edits to get you started.
If you decide to upgrade in the first 24 hours, we’re locking in a 20% discount for life. Just use this code at checkout: PHLAUNCH
The vibe coding revolution shouldn’t require a computer science degree. We’re here to democratize it, just like we did game development with Buildbox.
We’re excited to be launching here again. Tell us what you’re making in the comments!
Wonderish
I’m thrilled to launch Wonderish today! AI-native website builder that thinks like a designer and lets you spin up beautiful, editable web previews in seconds.
It’s been a wild ride building this, from live previews and custom domains to Cloudflare magic under the hood. Would love your thoughts, feedback, and support ❤️
What are your plans to support advanced users and developers who need custom code, integrations, or full-stack features, given that Comet’s current approach may feel restrictive for those seeking deeper customization or backend capabilities?
Wonderish
@vouchyGreat question! Our focus is building the easiest vibe coding tool for the 80% of users: designers, marketers, and creators who want beautiful results without touching code.
That said, we're listening to our users. Some are already asking for code access, and we'll absolutely add that option for those who want it. Integrations are coming in about three weeks, and full-stack features are being discussed.
The important is we don't want to compromise on our goal of accessibility. Advanced features will be additive, not replace the core simplicity that makes Wonderish special.