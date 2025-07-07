Weavy
Launching today
AI-powered design workflows, professional-grade control5.0•1 review•
34 followers
Weavy is a node-based design platform for creative pros. Combine any AI model with pro editing tools in a single canvas. Don’t just generate assets - build reusable design machines. That’s Artistic Intelligence: where your craft meets AI. Try Weavy today.
Weavy
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I'm Lior, one of the makers of Weavy.
We started Weavy because we were tired of "magic button" AI tools that spit out beautiful and uncontrollable results. As creative professionals, we wanted real control, flexibility, and the ability to shape our own creative process - instead of bouncing between disconnected apps.
Weavy is a node-based creative platform that connects all your favorite AI models - language, image, video, and 3D - in one canvas, alongside your well known editing tools.
This is what we call Artistic Intelligence: using AI to enhance human creativity, not replace it.
What makes this different:
All AI models unified and max control with finetuned LoRAs, ControlNets, and custom checkpoints
Professional control with layer compositing, matte manipulation, color grading - all integrated
Build workflows instead of one-offs and iterate quickly to meet your customers endless revision requests
Collaborate and scale by sharing workflows with your team and maintain consistency across projects
We're shifting from pixels to process. From individual outputs to creative systems.
Perfect for creative directors, video artists, and design teams who refuse to let AI dumb down their craft.
Check out this workflow we’ve created for the Product Hunt community:
https://app.weavy.ai/flow/Aa2MYNxNzfPE14JOg3OJ