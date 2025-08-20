Launching today
Transform your daily steps into satisfying map milestones

Have you walked enough this week to finish the Boston marathon? Find out with Walk the World, an addictively healthy new take on step-tracking. It converts your daily steps into iconic map milestones, with souvenirs to collect along the way.
Health & FitnessGamesHiking
Phill Ryu
Hey all, looking forward to what you think of our new indie iPhone app.

If you're a remote working couch potato like me you've probably thought about making daily walks a healthy new habit in your life. I hope this makes that goal a bit addictively fun!

It helped me walk ~250 miles lately working on the app and crossed all of Switzerland.

Looking forward to see how many steps our launch users will collectively clock in the first month!

Chris Messina
Another super clever idea from an awesome team!

Seems a bit like @Fog of World — but where the rewards for getting your steps in are @Gowalla - The Social Map -style postcards and stamps!

Cruise Chen

Making walks feel like a game is just genius—tbh I def need that motivation to get off my butt more often. Can’t wait to see how far I go!

