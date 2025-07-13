Vogent Voicelab
Launching today
Ultra-realistic text-to-speech
49 followers
Vogent Voicelab is a platform for optimized inference of top open-source voice models, like Sesame's CSM-1B, Dia, Chatterbox, and more. Voicelab optimizes and post-trains these models to generate consistently high-quality speech ultra-fast.
Vogent Voicelab
We’re excited to launch Vogent Voicelab (vogent.ai/voicelab): an optimized API to run top open-source voice models.
New open-source text-to-speech models come out every week, with many ranking as state-of-the-art on popular benchmarks.
However, most of these models are not readily usable for high-volume, low-latency inference. Additionally, some research preview models can struggle with hallucinations and inconsistent outputs. Finally, as with any model, hosting yourself and managing compute can be a headache.
Voicelab solves these problems:
Voicelab maintains a proprietary inference stack that is optimized to serve text-to-speech transformers efficiently and scalably.
Voicelab post-trains select models to improve consistency and offer high-quality professional voice clones.
Voicelab manages all compute, so you can pay for these models per-character instead of managing GPUs.
All of this is exposed through a standard text-to-speech API (with streaming/websocket support) and an online playground.
Docs: docs.vogent.ai/voicelab
TTS Playground: app.vogent.ai
Linkinize
Ultra-realistic text-to-speech with top open-source voice models sounds impressive! Optimizing for speed and quality could make this a great tool for creators needing natural voiceovers. Definitely worth checking out if you work with audio content! 🎙️🚀