Immersive Language Learning from Your Daily Scenes
VISEAL turns photos into everyday language chats using agentic AI. Snap a photo – it generates back-and-forth dialogues from the scene. Learn language in a more natural and relevant way, let it emerge from your daily moments, not from textbooks.
I am testing it and it's so cute <3
I’d appreciate it if hovering over the word with my cursor showed its original meaning. (For a better UX.)
Any plans to expand to other languages?