Vidzflow

Vidzflow

Video hosting for Webflow

5.03 reviews

126 followers

Visit website
Vidzflow is a better and faster video hosting for Webflow. Escape the black hole of video compression, size limits and cluttered video players. It's fully customizable, optimized for performance and requires no code to install.
This is the 3rd launch from Vidzflow. View more
Vidzflow 2.0

Vidzflow 2.0

Launching today
The complete video platform for Webflow
Vidzflow is the video platform built for Webflow sites. Host videos without limits, customize a distraction-free player to match your brand, and add interactive tools like CTAs and forms to convert viewers.
Vidzflow 2.0 gallery image
Vidzflow 2.0 gallery image
Vidzflow 2.0 gallery image
Vidzflow 2.0 gallery image
Vidzflow 2.0 gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
Video StreamingMarketingNo-Code
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Luka Mlakar
Maker
📌
Hey hunters, Luka here 👋🏼 I’m excited to share something we’ve been working on for months - Vidzflow just got a complete redesign. We’ve redesigned the dashboard you use every day: • A cleaner, modern UI for easier navigation • Better UX so everything’s faster to find and simpler to manage • Under-the-hood performance boosts across both frontend and backend for smoother playback, quicker loads, and a snappier workflow Simply put: Vidzflow now looks better and works better. You might’ve also missed a few big updates we’ve shipped recently: • Updated Workspaces: Bulk style video players, manage user roles • Advanced Forms: Add custom fields, connect to HubSpot, Tally, and more • Improved Analytics: More data + weekly performance reports by email • Password Protection: Restrict videos to the right audience • Smarter search & folders for better organization This is just the beginning of the next chapter for Vidzflow. We’re turning it into more than “just video hosting for Webflow” and moving toward a full video platform built for creators, marketers, and teams. Would love to hear your thoughts on the new design and what features you’d like to see us build next!