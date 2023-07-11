Vidzflow is a better and faster video hosting for Webflow. Escape the black hole of video compression, size limits and cluttered video players. It's fully customizable, optimized for performance and requires no code to install.
The complete video platform for Webflow
Vidzflow 2.0
Vidzflow is the video platform built for Webflow sites. Host videos without limits, customize a distraction-free player to match your brand, and add interactive tools like CTAs and forms to convert viewers.
Optibase
UI is looking sharp, I love the direction 💯 But come on, guys, a video platform without a video demo? 🤪😄
Optibase
@talshyn Thanks Talsyhn glad you like the design. Hahahaha fair point on the missing demo, we’ll work on that 😅
I really needed the connection to HubSpot and Tally! Thank you for listening to users' feedback 🤗
I've already set it up — it works like a charm! 🙌