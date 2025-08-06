Launching today
VibeScan
Find hidden issues in your AI code.
11 followers
You built your app with AI but is it safe, fast, and bug-free? That's where VibeScan comes in. Upload your code. Find all the problems. Fix issues with one click. Ship AI code with confidence!
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
We're all using AI to build products, but how do you make sure that your AI-generated code is secure, fast, and bug-free? Verifying and double-checking everything manually requires a lot of time and technical expertise.
✨ VibeScan looks through ALL of your code and finds: Security vulnerabilities, Performance bottlenecks, Code quality issues, Launch blockers ... with one click! Every finding comes with AI-ready fix prompts and simple problems can be fixed automatically!
Zero setup - no terminal, no docker, no special tools or config files. Works instantly in your browser.
👉 Write your code with AI → Check it with VibeScan → Ship with confidence 🚀
Live demo of scan results + fix:
https://vibescan.io/share/73ca183c-d18b-4ecc-b1f8-bda2d789bb17
Would love to get your feedback!
- Volo
P.S. If you have a public GitHub repo, share it in the comments and I'll scan it for you 👇