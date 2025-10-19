Launching today
VibeOnly
Helping companies screen and hire AI-fluent employees
Helping companies screen and hire AI-fluent employees
Everyone says "AI won’t take your job. People who use it will". Vibeonly helps you hire those people. It’s a test that shows who really knows how to use AI tools really well. Perfect for founders and hiring managers who want elite AI fluent talent.
Symion John
