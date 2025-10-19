Launching today
Helping companies screen and hire AI-fluent employees

Everyone says "AI won’t take your job. People who use it will". Vibeonly helps you hire those people. It’s a test that shows who really knows how to use AI tools really well. Perfect for founders and hiring managers who want elite AI fluent talent.
HiringArtificial IntelligenceHuman Resources
Symion John
Hey Product Hunt ! 👋 we’re Jad & Sym, we have been building together for 5+ years and best friends for 10 ! We kept seeing companies hire “AI fluent candidates” who actually don’t really know how to use AI, and so we built Vibeonly. it’s like a HackerRank for AI fluency. What makes Vibeonly different is that we are a real world screener meaning that we allow use of any AI tool to complete a challenge. We believe the best way to judge a candidate is by seeing how they use AI to solve real problems. If they can do that to the highest degree, they should get the job. You can send a test to any candidate and instantly see how well they actually use AI tools to get work done. If you hire or build teams, we’d love ur input 💪 Excited (and nervous) to launch this ! 🚀 vibeonly.ai
