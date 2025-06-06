VibeKit
We built VibeKit to give developers control and visibility when running coding agents like Claude, Gemini, and OpenAI. VibeKit runs your agent in an isolated Docker sandbox, redacts sensitive data before it leaves your machine, and gives you full observability into every action — file reads/writes, shell commands, API calls, outbound data. Everything runs locally, offline, and it’s MIT-licensed open source.
