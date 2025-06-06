Subscribe
VibeKit

Launching today

Run coding agents in a secure sandbox

23 followers

AI Coding AssistantsAI Infrastructure Tools

VibeKit is an open-source SDK to run coding agents like OpenAI Codex and Claude in secure sandboxes. Let agents write code, install packages, or open PRs safely — with streaming, async tasks, and telemetry built-in. MIT licensed, TypeScript, zero lock-in.

