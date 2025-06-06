VibeKit
Launching today
Run coding agents in a secure sandbox
VibeKit is an open-source SDK to run coding agents like OpenAI Codex and Claude in secure sandboxes. Let agents write code, install packages, or open PRs safely — with streaming, async tasks, and telemetry built-in. MIT licensed, TypeScript, zero lock-in.
Scribe
VibeKit strikes the right balance between flexibility and safety — letting coding agents work freely in secure environments. Love the open-source ethos, async support, and dev-friendly setup. A solid foundation for agent-powered tooling!
Super RAG
@supa_l Thanks! Every app that gets created in the future will need ai coding capabilities, vibekit is a utility for adding this capability.