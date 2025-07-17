21 followers
Verbite
🚀 Hey Product Hunt!
I’m Jakub, Co-Founder of Verbite, and we’re beyond excited to share our public launch with you today! 🙌
Over the past few months, we’ve been building Verbite with one core goal:
Kill the blank page. Create SEO content that’s ready to publish — not just drafts.
What is Verbite?
Most AI writing tools spit out generic text that still needs rewriting.
Verbite takes it to the next level — it acts like a smart content team of AI agents working together:
🧠 DeepResearch Agent → pulls insights & SERP data
🧩 Outline Designer → plans your post for structure & SEO
✍️ Quality Editor → polishes the tone, flow, and clarity
🎯 SEO Optimizer → integrates keywords and meta strategy
💬 Brand Voice Memory → learns your tone & writing style over time
The result?
🔎 Higher rankings,
✍️ Consistent tone,
⚡ And up to 70% faster content production.
Why we built it?
We’re a team of 4 founders with a background in content marketing and SEO.
After years of ghostwriting and scaling organic traffic for clients, we hit a wall with ChatGPT and AI writing tools. The drafts were OK… but never usable out-of-the-box.
We needed something smarter — so we built it ourselves.
What makes it different?
✅ SEO-focused from the ground up (not just a text generator)
✅ Multi-agent system (like having a strategist + editor + SEO in one)
✅ Outputs that are actually publish-ready — no “fix this yourself”
✅ Private by default — no data training on your content
✅ Designed for marketers, founders, and in-house content teams
🔓 Try it now — we’re launching with a free trial, no credit card required.
💥 Use code V3RB1T3 to get 30% off your first payment — whether it’s a monthly subscription or a full-year plan. Offer valid until July 31st!
We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built, and we’d love to hear your feedback, thoughts & feature requests.
Let’s make high-quality content less painful and a lot more scalable. 🧠✨
– Jakub & the Verbite team
