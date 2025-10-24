Launching today
Velona AI

Velona AI

AI that finds hidden fleet costs before they hit your P&L

Autonomous AI agents that find hidden fleet costs, predict failures, and identify risks in real-time. Works with any telematics provider or OEM. Built on Databricks. Your data stays yours. Get answers in seconds, not weeks.
SaaSArtificial IntelligenceData & Analytics
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I'm Ray, and I've spent almost 10 years in the fleet industry watching operators struggle with the same impossible challenge: How do you find actionable insights when you're drowning in millions of data points? THE PROBLEM Fleet operators generate thousands of data points per vehicle per day. But when they need critical answers—"Which vehicle will fail next?" "Where am I bleeding money?" "Which driver represents elevated risk?"—they face the same frustration: - Pull reports manually and hope to spot patterns - Submit requests to data teams and wait days or weeks - By the time analysis arrives, the vehicle has already failed Even companies with full data science teams couldn't escape this cycle. THE SOLUTION Velona uses autonomous AI agents that actively search fleet data in real-time instead of waiting for someone to ask the right question. Built on Databricks' Data Intelligence Platform, Velona finds the needles in the haystack—hidden cost centers, rising risks, and impending failures—then surfaces precise, actionable recommendations. KEY FEATURES 🔍 Autonomous Intelligence - AI agents proactively hunt for patterns humans and dashboards miss 🔧 Hardware Agnostic - Works with any telematics provider, OEM feed, or data source ⚡ Real-Time Analysis - Get answers in seconds, not weeks 🎯 Specific Recommendations - Not vague insights—actual answers with recommended actions 🔒 Privacy-First - Your data stays yours, never sold or remarketed 🏢 Enterprise Scale - Battle-tested with global fleet datasets BUILT FOR Fleet operators of 15+ vehicles across any industry—trucking, delivery, service, municipal, construction, and more. WHY WE BUILT THIS After years in the industry, our team at Vinli saw the same problem everywhere: the data to make better decisions already exists, but finding it takes too long. Velona solves that. TECH STACK - Databricks Data Intelligence Platform - Delta Lake for optimized storage - MLflow for model development - Unity Catalog for governance - Agentic AI architecture Limited early access launching today. Really excited to share this with the PH community! Happy to answer any questions about how it works, the tech stack, or what we learned building agentic AI for fleet management. What questions would you want your fleet data to answer automatically?
