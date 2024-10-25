Vectorize

Vectorize

Build RAG pipelines that are optimized for your data.

Vectorize is a data platform for retrieval augmented generation (RAG). It combines RAG evaluation to identify the best way to vectorize your data with a cloud-scale RAG pipeline engine. Vectorize populates your vector database and keeps your vector data fresh.
Vectorize 2.0

Launching today
Complete RAG agents (chatbot, MCP) with little or no code
Vectorize 2.0: Your most requested features together: Chat agents - hosted, no-code chatbots Chat widget - one-line website integration Remote MCP - connect to Claude, Cursor, more Real-time pipelines - always-on syncing Smarter retrieval - hybrid search, KG
Chris Bartholomew
The team has been hard at work over the summer and we are releasing all our most requested features all at once. Users asked to make it easier and faster to build complete RAG applications, so we added our chat agent, which is fully hosted, no-code agentic chatbot connected to your RAG pipeline with a long list of features (rich authentication, multiple languages, custom branding, and much more). We also made it super easy to add this agentic chatbot to your website with our agent widget using a single line of code. We've supported local MCP for a while, but our users were asking for remote MCP support with API key and CORS support, so we built that to make it easy to use your RAG pipeline with Claude, Cursor, and a host of other MCP compatible clients. For time sensitive use cases, our users where asking for pipelines that sync up with the source data as soon as it is available. So, we added real time pipelines, which are always running and syncing the source data to the vector database. And to improve how AI agents (including the chatbots and widget) get the data they need to do their job, we've added hybrid search, advanced metadata filtering, and knowledge graph capabilities to our pipelines. We are excited to get your feedback on these Vectorize 2.0 features. Let us know what you think!
Leah LI

@chris_bartholomew Hi, Chris! Congrats for the launch!

Dongnan_Andrew

Hybrid search + KG in prod sound cool, but isn’t always-on pipeline gonna burn infra cost quick? Curious how they manage scaling here.