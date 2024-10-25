Vectotize helped FamilyCloud to get the private Beta out in a matter of weeks. It provides a very key service out of the box to FamilyCloud, i.e helps vectorise data from our proprietary datastore at realtime and optimises this process of vectorisation which in turn enables our users retrieve the best responses from their own data. Vectorize also sets us for two important aspects - 1. the ability to connect to different data sources (in our case, other cloud solutions like GDrive/DropBox etc.) and 2. the ability scale our RAG pipeline OOTB. I would highly recommend leveraging Vectorize if you are working on a scalable RAG application. They will get you to market quickly, set you up for scaling and the Vectorize team (Chris Latimer and Chris Bartholomew) are great partners. - Venkat (Founder,CEO : FamilyCloud.AI)

10mo ago