Vectorize is a data platform for retrieval augmented generation (RAG). It combines RAG evaluation to identify the best way to vectorize your data with a cloud-scale RAG pipeline engine. Vectorize populates your vector database and keeps your vector data fresh.
This is the 2nd launch from Vectorize. View more
Complete RAG agents (chatbot, MCP) with little or no code
Vectorize 2.0
Launching today
Vectorize 2.0: Your most requested features together: Chat agents - hosted, no-code chatbots Chat widget - one-line website integration Remote MCP - connect to Claude, Cursor, more Real-time pipelines - always-on syncing Smarter retrieval - hybrid search, KG
Free
Launch tags:Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence•Data
Launch Team / Built With
Vectorize
@chris_bartholomew Hi, Chris! Congrats for the launch!
Hybrid search + KG in prod sound cool, but isn’t always-on pipeline gonna burn infra cost quick? Curious how they manage scaling here.