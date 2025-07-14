Hi Product Hunt community,

When we started experimenting with agent tool calling (can you blame us for wanting our agents to read Notion, check calendars, and help out day to day), we quickly realized how clunky it was. With MCP servers and all that, it just felt unnecessarily complicated.

So we built UTCP, a lightweight alternative that uses existing infra and enables direct tool calls.

Now we re taking it a step further: launching the UTCP agent this Sunday 31st of August. With it, you can spin up a tool-calling agent in just 4 lines of code. We d love your feedback once you try it. And if you also feel the ecosystem is overly complex, we d appreciate your support on launch day.