Hi Product Hunt community,
When we started experimenting with agent tool calling (can you blame us for wanting our agents to read Notion, check calendars, and help out day to day), we quickly realized how clunky it was. With MCP servers and all that, it just felt unnecessarily complicated.
So we built UTCP, a lightweight alternative that uses existing infra and enables direct tool calls.
Now we re taking it a step further: launching the UTCP agent this Sunday 31st of August. With it, you can spin up a tool-calling agent in just 4 lines of code. We d love your feedback once you try it. And if you also feel the ecosystem is overly complex, we d appreciate your support on launch day.
UTCP
Hi Product Hunters,
I’m Ali, one of the faces behind UTCP Agent alongside @juan_viera_garcia1 , @radulescu_razvan , @andrei_stefan_ghiurtu, Bek, and the rest of the contributors.
For context, we built UTCP as a lightweight alternative to MCP that leverages existing infra and enables direct tool calling.
In the same philosophy of simplicity, we’re now launching UTCP Agent, which allows you to spin up a tool-calling agent within your infrastructure in just 4 lines of code. That’s all.
I think more of our creative energies should be channeled into building cool and useful agent workflows, and less into worrying about cumbersome infra problems. Would love to see what you come up with!
Always feel free to hit us up (our Discord) or, if you want to join our team, check out our GitHub.
Finally, would love your feedback and support here!