UTCP

UTCP

The scalable, secure alternative to MCP for tool calling

5.04 reviews

178 followers

Visit website
UTCP (Universal Tool Calling Protocol) is an open standard for AI agents to call tools directly, positioned as a lightweight alternative to MCP. It eliminates the "wrapper tax" for lower latency by using a simple JSON manifest to connect to native APIs.
This is the 2nd launch from UTCP. View more

UTCP Agent

Launching today
Build tool-calling agents in 4 lines of code
Open-source SDK which allows you to build custom agents which with any tool or native endpoint, with only 4 lines of code. UTCP has collectively +1k GitHub stars, +5k downloads, and is trusted by engineers at AWS, Microsoft, NVIDIA, etc...
UTCP Agent gallery image
UTCP Agent gallery image
UTCP Agent gallery image
UTCP Agent gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
Open SourceDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Ali Raza
Maker
📌

Hi Product Hunters,

I’m Ali, one of the faces behind UTCP Agent alongside @juan_viera_garcia1 , @radulescu_razvan , @andrei_stefan_ghiurtu, Bek, and the rest of the contributors.

For context, we built UTCP as a lightweight alternative to MCP that leverages existing infra and enables direct tool calling.

In the same philosophy of simplicity, we’re now launching UTCP Agent, which allows you to spin up a tool-calling agent within your infrastructure in just 4 lines of code. That’s all.

I think more of our creative energies should be channeled into building cool and useful agent workflows, and less into worrying about cumbersome infra problems. Would love to see what you come up with!

Always feel free to hit us up (our Discord) or, if you want to join our team, check out our GitHub.

Finally, would love your feedback and support here!