Open-source MCP playground to test and introspect servers
MCP Playground is a web-based developer tool designed to inspect and test Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers. It provides an interactive environment for exploring tools, resources, and prompts exposed by MCP servers, making it easy to debug and develop MCP integrations.
Hey Product Hunters 👋
We built MCP Playground to solve a simple problem: testing MCP servers shouldn't require downloading desktop apps, running CLI tools, or asking an LLM to tell you what the MCP server does:
Our solution:
A web-based tool where you can connect to any MCP server and immediately see what it exposes — tools, resources, and prompts. Execute them interactively, view request/response logs, and understand exactly what's happening.
Key features:
Zero setup — Open your browser and connect
Full visibility — See and test everything the server exposes
Secure — OAuth support with AES-256-GCM encryption
This is open source (MIT license) from Emergent Labs, an AI native product studio building AI-native products. We're making this freely available because good tooling benefits everyone working with MCP.
Give it a try and let us know what could be better. We're taking feedback seriously as we shape what comes next.
Thanks for the support! 🙏
