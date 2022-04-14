unloved

unloved

Buy apps for your business.

10 followers

Visit website
Buy curated apps built by product leaders for your use case. Launch your next idea, solve a business pain-point or automate boring workflows. Get started for free with community apps built with AI.
This is the 3rd launch from unloved. View more

unloved

Launching today
Buy and sell vibe coded business apps.
Buy curated apps built by product leaders for your use case. Launch your next idea, solve a business pain-point or automate boring workflows. Get started for free with our community built apps or sell an app you built.
unloved gallery image
unloved gallery image
unloved gallery image
unloved gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
ProductivitySaaSE-Commerce
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Nitish Rathee
Maker
📌
Hey Hunters 👋 ! Super excited to finally share what we've been working on - a market for vibe coded business apps! It started simple - I became crazy over vibe coding that I ended up pretty much replacing my entire tech stack with vibe coded alternatives - saving hundreds a month for my business +++ dozens of apps that on second thought I don't really need. then, I literally ended up vibe coding the entire marketplace so that I could list them up for sale & help other vibe coders find buyers! So whether you're shifting away from the subscription model or looking to launch your own app, we've curated dozens of apps to help you get started! For Product Hunt users -> There's free deployment support (& we might even deploy for you if you're nice to us) for vercel, netlify and fly.io. If you don't find something but know what you need, just post a request and we'll get it built for you. Let me know what you think!