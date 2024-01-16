Unify is a system of action that helps you reach the right customer, at the right time, with the right message, at scale. The platform enables this through intelligent prospecting based on buyer signals, hyper-personalized messaging to audiences, and a predictable, scalable approach to automate what’s working – with AI agents throughout. Hundreds of the world's leading companies are using Unify to generate hundreds of millions in pipeline, including Cursor, Perplexity, Together AI, and Guru.
Unify
This is our biggest launch ever! Very excited to share all the AI first workflows we've built
Congrats on the launch! Unify’s seamless AI-driven workflows make outbound sales smarter and more effective. Could you share which user personas benefit most and what their typical daily workflows look like?
Unify
@techacc The user personas that will benefit most are outbound sales reps (BDRs, AEs that book their own pipeline, etc.) and their daily workflow will look like the following:
- Logging into Unify's tasks dashboard to complete manual steps (calls, LinkedIn messages, emails) to high value prospects that show buyer intent
- Using our AI research reports (powered by our Observation Model) to get tailored context on each account to inform their messaging / targeting
- Prospecting on LinkedIn with Unify's Browser Extension to convert leads with one-click
- Replying to emails from previous outbound messages directly in Unify
...everything lives out of Unify and rep managers have full visibility and control into their reps' workflows and can configure them to exactly fit their needs.
Unify
The first product of its kind for outbound sellers - loved building this with the team!