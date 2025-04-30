UI Playground

Play with native iOS user interface components on iPhone.

Explore and customise native iOS UI components to unlock endless possibilities for your app. The key? You’re working with real native UI — not abstractions. What you test is exactly what users experience.
Support for Liquid Glass UI components on iOS 26
Major update with support for the new Liquid Glass UI components, such as Tab Bar with search, Slider with tick marks, grouped buttons on Navigation and Toolbar, glass buttons, among other major changes. If you want to adopt Liquid Glass, this app is for you!
Hello, Product Hunt, With the release of iOS 26 and the new gorgeous Liquid Glass design, we’ve been working hard to update our app to make it easier for anyone to update their own apps for this new design language. These design changes are profound and affect not only visuals but also some major interactions such as the ability to define a predefined search tab for the Tab Bar, or even the minimising behaviour on the Tab Bar with scroll. The new design will very likely impact the design of your own native app and if you have been waiting for other apps to launch and see their own integration, wait no more — just use UI Playground and experiment yourself on iPhone with all the different combinations and make an informed choice. The changes affect all of these components: • Tab Bar: ability to create an isolated search tab and minimise behaviour with scroll gesture. • Slider: ability to show tick marks. • Navigation Bar & Tool Bar: actions near each other are grouped automatically. • Button: ability to create glass buttons (default and tinted). • Alert: updated the preview to match the new left-aligned text and glass buttons. • Pop-up button: updated the preview with the left-aligned icons. • Pull-down button: updated the preview to match the look and feel. • Action Sheet: updated the preview to match the new smaller container and glass buttons. • Lists: updated the preview to match the new title formatting and more rounded groups. All components, such as Keyboards, were also updated to Liquid Glass, meaning that you can see the differences between iOS 18 and 26 if you have two phones with both OSes installed. It is really interesting to see the differences between both versions to understand the intent behind this new design language. Hope that this will make you more productive and make better apps! Regards, Emanuel (co-creator)