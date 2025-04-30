UI Playground
Play with native iOS user interface components on iPhone.
Explore and customise native iOS UI components to unlock endless possibilities for your app. The key? You’re working with real native UI — not abstractions. What you test is exactly what users experience.
This is the 2nd launch from UI Playground. View more
Support for Liquid Glass UI components on iOS 26
UI Playground 2.0
Launching today
Major update with support for the new Liquid Glass UI components, such as Tab Bar with search, Slider with tick marks, grouped buttons on Navigation and Toolbar, glass buttons, among other major changes. If you want to adopt Liquid Glass, this app is for you!
Free Options
