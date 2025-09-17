Launching today
Tyran AI
The easiest way to apply AI to health data
13 followers
Tyran makes it easy to create health agents on top of any health data and embed them into your product. You can easily prompt Tyran to create sleep recommendations, analyse HRV patterns, create better workouts, analyse menstruation information, and much more!
Payment Required
Launch tags:Health & Fitness•Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Terra
Hey folks,
I'm Kyriakos, founder of Tyran.
We've noticed over time that connecting to health sources, creating analysis, and applying AI on top was a very long process, and overall a challenging experience for many developers.
We created Tyran to make it super easy to develop health agents and have direct access to wearables, blood reports, health apps, and any health source you imagine.
Currently you can:
- Set up multiple agents
- Prompt the agents
- Attach an agent that is specialised in the health sources you want
- Create a health report, or send the data directly to your app
- Templates such as: Health monitoring, Stress monitoring, Sleep analysis and many more
What's coming next:
- More output types
- Scheduling to allow you to run the agents in
- More templates
- and many more!
To sign up: https://tyran.ai/
Also, we are super open to feedback - add your comment, and we are happy to build the feature you want for them