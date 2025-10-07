Launching today
A peek at your Apple Calendar — right from the menu bar

TyCal gives you a lightning-fast, read-only peek at your Apple Calendar — right from the menu bar. Stay on top of your schedule with a clean design, multiple views, and full privacy. No switching apps. No clutter. Just instant clarity.
Marcel Frank
Maker
TyCal – Tiny Calendar for Your Menu Bar Tired of switching apps just to check what’s next on your schedule? TyCal gives you a lightning-fast, read-only peek at your Apple Calendar—right from your Mac’s menu bar. No clutter. No distractions. Just your events where you need them, when you need them. ✅ Clean & modern interface ✅ Multiple views: monthly, weekly or daily ✅ Event indicators with native calendar colors ✅ Fully customizable appearance & behavior ✅ Privacy-first: read-only access, no syncing required ✅ Minimal footprint — big productivity boost Perfect for makers, developers, and busy professionals who live by their calendars but don’t want yet another app demanding attention.
Marcel Frank
Maker

You want to test all new features at TestFlight? Feel free to contact me at tycal@mf-development.de and I will send you an invitation!

