Launching today
TyCal
A peek at your Apple Calendar — right from the menu bar
25 followers
A peek at your Apple Calendar — right from the menu bar
25 followers
TyCal gives you a lightning-fast, read-only peek at your Apple Calendar — right from the menu bar. Stay on top of your schedule with a clean design, multiple views, and full privacy. No switching apps. No clutter. Just instant clarity.
Payment Required
Launch tags:Productivity•Calendar•Menu Bar Apps
Launch Team / Built With
Auth0 — Make login our problem, not yours. Get started today.
Make login our problem, not yours. Get started today.
Promoted
TyCal
TyCal
You want to test all new features at TestFlight? Feel free to contact me at tycal@mf-development.de and I will send you an invitation!