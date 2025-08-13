Launching today
TraceRoot.AI
Fix bugs faster with open source, AI native observability
22 followers
Fix bugs faster with open source, AI native observability
22 followers
Traceroot is an AI-native, open-source observability tool that connects logs, traces, metrics, code, and team discussions. It doesn’t just summarize issues — it helps fix them by creating GitHub issues and PRs in a developer-friendly workflow.
Free Options
Launch tags:Open Source•SaaS•Developer Tools
Launch Team
Basecamp — Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Promoted
Hey Product Hunt 👋
I’m Xinwei, co-founder of @TraceRoot.AI
We started TraceRoot after facing the same problem again and again - fixing production bugs is slow, painful, and scattered across too many tools. Engineers jump between logs, traces, GitHub, Slack, and dashboards just to piece together what happened.
TraceRoot is an open-source debugging platform with AI agents that actually do the work: they pull together logs, traces, code, and related context into one place, explain the problem, and link every insight back to the original data so you can trust it. The agent can even draft fixes or open pull requests for common issues - you stay in control, it just handles the grunt work.
Unlike other tools:
- We organize all your telemetry data in a centralized platform optimized for debugging experience.
- Connect to all your engineering contexts and use context engineering optimization to improve the agent performance and directly create github PR and issues from our tool.
- Keeps track of all your past bug fixes for future reference.
Would love your feedback. You can register at traceroot.ai and integrate TraceRoot with your system by using our SDK. Checkout our Github for self-hosting option.
Thanks for taking a look.
- Xinwei
Agnes AI
Centralizing all debug info and auto-drafting fixes? That’s realy next-level, fr—no more jumping between a million tabs just to squash one bug. Big win for dev sanity!
@cruise_chen Yes, having as much as context is required to have a better agent performance on debugging, specifically in production