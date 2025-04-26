Toopost

A New Era of RSS Powered by AI

28 followers

Read RSS, Telegram, Facebook, Google & Reddit in one place. Instant AI summaries, ask an AI agent, fact-check and generate articles. Get concise AI summaries, search and highlight text, fact-check claims, monitor brand mentions, and auto-draft articles from your feed. Ask the AI agent questions about any item, extract quotes, count characters, or run custom analyses.
Andrei Babrounik
🚀 We're excited to relaunch Toopost — now with a powerful iOS app! Toopost brings together RSS, Telegram, Facebook, Google, and Reddit in one clean, AI-powered hub. You can instantly summarize articles, ask an AI agent anything about the content, fact-check claims, and even generate or auto-draft new posts based on your feed. This update is all about speed, clarity, and control — now right in your pocket. We’d love your feedback and support! 🙌 Let us know what you think or what you'd love to see next. 👉 https://apps.apple.com/us/app/to...
Casiana Rajas

Wow, this is powerful! I've always wanted one dashboard to manage feeds and social updates. The AI summaries and brand monitoring will save so much time. Definitely feels like the future of content consumption.

Sneh Shah

Congrats to the Toopost team! 🎉 Can you share more about how your AI agent balances speed with accuracy when summarizing diverse sources, and how your fact-checking workflow adapts to misinformation across various platforms? I’d love to know how you prioritize new integrations, whether through user feedback or data insights, and what analytics are available to help teams monitor engagement and brand mentions. Are there plans for customizable summary preferences or workflow automation for power users?

Dongnan

Consolidating all my feeds into one place sounds like a dream. I've been juggling between 5 different apps just to stay updated - the AI summaries would be a lifesaver.