Launching today
Tokyo

Tokyo

Tracking AI usage and cost by customer

8 followers

Visit website
Advanced AI toolkit for tracking and analyzing user interactions across multiple clients. Streamline your AI operations with our comprehensive monitoring solution.
Tokyo gallery image
Tokyo gallery image
Tokyo gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
Developer ToolsArtificial IntelligenceSDK
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Vitor Christoval
Maker
📌
Hey Product Hunt community! 👋 I'm excited to share Tokyo AI with you today - this project literally came from my own frustration as a developer. The "Oh Shit" Moment 😅 A few months ago, I was running a SaaS with AI features and got slammed with a $2,400 OpenAI bill. I had NO IDEA which clients were driving the costs or what was even happening under the hood. I was essentially writing blank checks to OpenAI. Sound familiar? Why Existing Solutions Sucked I looked at existing monitoring tools, but they all required: Massive code refactoring Complex proxy setups Zero client-level isolation Or cost a fortune themselves I needed something that would work with my existing code in 5 minutes, not 5 weeks. So I Built What I Needed Tokyo AI is literally a 3-line code change that gives you: Real-time cost tracking per client Complete interaction logs Performance monitoring Multi-client dashboards Bank-level security Same APIs you're already using (OpenAI, Gemini, etc.), just with full visibility.
Inbound
Inbound
The email platform that lets you send, receive emails
Promoted