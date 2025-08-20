Launching today
Toffu is your AI marketing teammate that helps you execute marketing strategies, analyze data, and make data-driven decisions - all in a simple chat.
Hi everyone 👋
I first discovered Toffu.AI as a power user while leading marketing at SkyWatch and VOOM Insurance.
Managing growth marketing across 2 startups means I’m constantly looking for ways to scale without adding headcount and Toffu AI quickly became my go-to tool. It genuinely turned me into a one-man marketing team.
What I love the most about Toffu AI as a Marketer?
• Managing and optimizing paid campaigns across Google, Meta, and LinkedIn.
• Running keyword research, creating blog and social content, and automating updates in Google Sheets.
• Monitoring GA4 and ads performance in real time, with instant adjustments when needed.
• Consolidating data from multiple platforms and sending clear, actionable reports straight to Slack or email.
And the best part? It’s all conversational right in my browser or directly in Slack.
The experience was so impactful that I decided to join Toffu as the Founding Head of Marketing, alongside my full-time roles. That’s how much I believe in the product and what it can do for marketers and agency owners.
I’d love to hear your feedback, questions, and ideas on how we can make Toffu.AI even better.
Excited to learn from this amazing Product Hunt community! 🚀
Hey everyone! 👋 I’m Or, founder of Toffu AI.
Toffu is your AI marketing teammate for B2B SaaS teams, agencies, and solo-operators.
It connects to all your marketing tools:
Google Analytics, Search Console & Keyword Planner
Google Ads, Meta Ads, LinkedIn Ads
Facebook, Instagram, Twitter/X, Reddit
...and more
Instead of juggling tools, Toffu runs your marketing:
PPC → Creates & manages ads across Google, Meta, LinkedIn, etc.
SEO → Keyword research, blog & social posts, Google Sheets
Monitoring → Tracks GA4/Ads performance & adjusts in real time
Reports → Pulls data from multiple tools & sends to Slack/Email
All via chat in your browser or directly in Slack.
Early customers are saving hours every week - and getting more leads + signups.
Would love your feedback, questions, and ideas.
Thanks for checking us out! 🙏
