Fast File Size Reducer Tool for MacOS

TinyFast is a macOS app that compresses PNG, JPEG, MP4, MOV, PDF, and GIF files locally. Just drag and drop your file in and out. It’s fast, private, and built for developers, designers, and creators who care about security and speed.
Mac Developer Tools Web Design
Melvin Zammit
I got tired of uploading sensitive assets to random websites just to make them smaller. Especially when those files end up in apps used by millions. I wanted a faster, safer way to optimize images and videos without ever leaving my device. TinyFast does this
Nika

Have you also been thinking about the online version in the browser?

Melvin Zammit
@busmark_w_nika Hi Nika, there are many browser based options available. I built a macOS native App to have a faster experience & full control of privacy. It's my first time building a macOS app so very excited.

