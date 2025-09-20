Launching today

TimeTune helps you organize your day into clear time blocks, build reusable routines, and track where your time actually goes. With templates, reminders, stats & schedule flexibility, it brings structure and calm to busy lives.
We’re excited to introduce TimeTune – Your Structured Day Planner ⏱️ Ever feel like your day slips away & you end up doing things reactively instead of intentionally? TimeTune changes that. It lets you block out time for what matters—your work, rest, learning, or even your hobbies—and helps you stick to it. ✨ Here’s what makes TimeTune powerful: Time-blocking approach: Break your day into segments (tasks, routines, work, rest) so every hour has purpose. Google Play Reusable templates: Build routines like morning rituals or weekly schedules once, then reuse them easily. Google Play Custom reminders: Stay on track with notifications using sounds, vibrations, or voice cues—whatever works for you. Google Play Insightful stats: See where your time is actually going—spot patterns or time leaks so you can adjust. Google Play Routine flexibility: Plan your work shifts or daily chores with clarity & adapt when things change. Google Play If you want to move from chaos to clarity, from reactive days to intentional ones, TimeTune might be your tool. Whether you're dealing with ADHD, trying to balance work & life, or just want more calm in your schedule—this one helps.
Cruise Chen

Honestly, the reusable routine templates are such a lifesaver—I've wasted so much time setting up the same schedule every week! Is there a way to share templates with friends too?