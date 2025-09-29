Launching today
Take command of your calendar

TIMEHACK let’s you take command of your calendar like never before. From creating events with AI to inviting your Slack channels to meetings, we do everything to supercharge calendar.
Calendar tools haven't evolved much in 20 years. TIMEHACK is built from the ground up from first principles, using AI where it improves the UX the most. Finding the right people to invite to a meeting is a chore, so we added a Slack integration so that you can invite entire channels (public or private) at a time. Need to chat about the meeting before, during, or after? With one click, you can open a Slack DM or create a new channel about that meeting! Quickly add new events with our *hackbar*, which detects events by keyword as you type. For more open ended tasks, the hackbar has LLM support for creating complex tasks like "make a workout plan for 3 days of the week." We are especially looking for feedback and feature requests from the initial launch.
