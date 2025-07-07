Tile
Launching today
Ship App‑Store‑ready mobile apps with AI agents
Build and ship App Store ready mobile apps with AI agents. Design visually with full control. Agents handle auth, payments, CMS & more. Tile gives you full-code output and built-in infra so you can launch real apps, fast, without DevOps.
Hey Product Hunt Community! 👋
I’m Rohit, co-founder of Tile.dev, and we’re excited to finally launch publicly today!
What is Tile?
Tile is an agentic platform to build and ship production-grade native mobile apps with AI.
If you’ve ever used a vibe coding tool and thought:
The Problem
In 2025, everyone’s building “AI coding tools.” But generating code isn’t the hard part. Shipping real, production-ready apps is.
That means:
Connecting with backend services
Handling push, auth, payments, analytics
Managing builds, certificates, deploys
Generating code that works and compiles, across platforms
Most AI tools are great at showing you “vibe” prototypes. But they leave you hanging right after “hello world.”
Our Solution
So we built Tile: a visual-first, full-code mobile app platform powered by expert AI agents, each trained for a specific domain (like Supabase, Stripe, IAP, Auth).
Tile is what happens when you combine:
Figma’s design-first interface
Vercel-style deploy pipeline
a team of domain-specific AI agents that handle the messy stuff behind the scenes.
Think: Figma + your AI dev team + Vercel, for mobile apps.
You design with Tiles. AI agents generate modular React Native code + connect everything under the hood. Tile compiles, signs, and ships your build.
Tile doesn’t stop at code. It ships.
Types of Agents
Our agentic architecture mirrors how real engineering teams work:
Planner Agent – adds smart logic and links Tiles together
Auth Agent – handles login/signup with OTP/email/password/etc.
IAP Agent – sets up in-app purchases, subs, and App Store flows
Stripe Agent – integrates payments & checkout
Supabase Agent – adds backend, DB, and auth with 1 prompt
CMS Agent, Analytics Agent, and more coming soon
Agents talk to each other and the platform to keep your code clean, modular, and shippable.
Who It's For
Founders building app-first businesses (with or without a dev cofounder)
Product teams launching MVPs quickly
Indie hackers & solo devs who want clean infra without DevOps
Designers who want to go from mockup to App Store in one flow
Features
⚒️ Visual Tile-based editor with production-grade React Native output
🧠 Modular AI agents that write logic, connect APIs, manage infra
🔧 Built-in infra: OTA updates, cert management, push notifications
📦 Agent Store with Stripe, Supabase, Auth, CMS, IAP, etc.
🚀 Signed, app-store ready builds — no Xcode or CLI required
You get full control of your code, no lock-in, no spaghetti.
Our Ask
We’re building in public, your feedback means everything.
Drop a comment, roast the idea, or tell us what you’d build with Tile.
💬 Join our Discord → https://discord.com/invite/RPH6TJtB
🌐 Explore Tile → https://tile.dev
If you’re tired of tools that stop at MVPs, and want something that actually ships, give Tile a spin.
Big thanks to the PH team, our incredible team and to everyone here for supporting early-stage builders ❤️
Let’s stop prototyping, and start shipping.
Thanks for being here!
- Rohit