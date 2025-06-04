Tila AI
Tila is a visual AI workspace for creating complex multimodal projects. Use GPT-4, DALL·E, Kling, Luma, and other top AI models all in one place. Create, code, search, and design — all within a single workspace without tab switching
Hi Product Hunt 👋
I'm Kirill, co-creator of Tila, infinite AI canvas.
Problem 👀 For decades, we've been working with content in fragmented ways – Word for text, Excel for data, Photoshop for images, and so on. But in the age of AI, this approach feels increasingly outdated.
I realized that content is no longer static – it's fluid and transformable. Text becomes images, images become videos, and data becomes visualizations.
Solution 🤸♂️ That's why we built Tila. It is an infinite canvas where you can work with text, code, images, and more — all in one place.
Instead of switching between apps, you direct AI agents to handle the transformations for you. Think of it as conducting an orchestra rather than playing each instrument yourself.
Team Huge thanks to @dmitry_chechyotkin and everyone who helped bring this idea to life. We’d love for you to try it out and let us know what you think.
Get free credits to start exploring + a special promo code for 2000 credits for the Product Hunt community.
We’re also building a small Discord community. Come say hi, share feedback, or just hang out: https://discord.com/invite/ugY6scBeab 🚀
Thank you for your support!
— Kirill
@dmitry_chechyotkin @kirill_petrov congrats on the launch! looks interesting.
Thanks for the promo code
Tila AI
@maria_anosova Thank you! We've invested a lot of effort into development because we made the product for ourselves too. This is our first launch on Product Hunt, and it's a very exciting moment for us🥹🥹 We appreciate your support!
Tila AI
Hi Product Hunt! I’m Victoria, Product Manager at Tila.
The world is shifting faster than ever — and AI is the wave reshaping everything we know. In this new era, it's not enough to watch from the shore. Those who learn to ride the wave will shape the future. 🌊
We built Tila for people who want more than just another AI chat. It’s a living, flexible space where you create, transform, and orchestrate ideas across text, visuals, code, and more.
Each card, or tile, on the canvas acts like an AI agent that can generate, transform, or automate. We built Tila for the builders, the dreamers, the wave riders.
Thanks for your support. We’re excited to see what you’ll make!
— Victoria