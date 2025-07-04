38 followers
Instance
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I am Filip, co-founder of the gist of, and we are excited to be here!
Our Story
The failure to keep the portfolio relevant and updated made us realize there has to be a better, simpler solution to maintaining your online presence without too much maintenance.
I am a firm believer in the power of storytelling, yet most solutions out there ignore it. There is no room for your story, just buttons to click.
We believe everyone has a unique story worth telling and sharing, yet those tools failed to provide them a voice. That's how the idea behind the gist of was born, and now is being developed by us, three passionate creatives - me, my fiance Zuzka, and our friend Marouane.
Go beyond links in bio. Tell a story.
Create a mini-site with storytelling at the forefront.
🎨 Editor
Customize your page with a Notion-like editor, and make it uniquely yours.
📄 Resume
Create a simple nicely, structured resume from scratch or upload your Read.cv profile and we'll handle the rest.
📊 Analytics
Get insights into your traffic and easily see all your metrics at a glance.
🔮 What's to come
We have a full backlog of new features and improvements to help you create a simple, deeply personal page. But most importantly, we decided to launch early to get your feedback so we can shape the product you want.
Built for you, backed by you
Rather than chasing funding, we've put our energy into creating something valuable for you. Every feature, every improvement, and every decision is driven by the needs of our community. Thanks to your support, we remain independent, bootstrapped, and self-funded. You, our users, are the investors we answer to.
Us against the world
Help us stand a chance against well-funded products. There is no AI feature in our product, but it's beautiful and deeply personal. Your upvote will mean the world to us. 🙏
PS: Huge thanks to @__tosh for hunting us. 🙌
@filipgres kudos @ shipping 🚢love the minimalist look and feel and bringing the story/who angle into the link builder
congrats Filip. Tried your product a while ago.What's new for the big launch?
@peterbuch There are a bunch of new, smaller, and bigger improvements.
We've redesigned the editor, added new styling options, added resume builder, redesigned the landing page, created a new pricing page, and improved a lot of small details.Give it a try again, and let us know what you think.
Omg, finally a way to tell your story online without alll the clutter—so clean and easy! Makers totally get what we need, tbh.
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai Thanks for your support. Let us know if there is anything to improve or any missing features. We have a huge backlog, but we prioritise users needs :)
love the minimalist look and feel and bringing the story/who angle into the link builder
congrats Filip. Tried your product a while ago.
What's new for the big launch?
@peterbuch There are a bunch of new, smaller, and bigger improvements.
We've redesigned the editor, added new styling options, added resume builder, redesigned the landing page, created a new pricing page, and improved a lot of small details.
Give it a try again, and let us know what you think.
Omg, finally a way to tell your story online without alll the clutter—so clean and easy! Makers totally get what we need, tbh.
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai Thanks for your support. Let us know if there is anything to improve or any missing features. We have a huge backlog, but we prioritise users needs :)