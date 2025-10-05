Launching today
The AI marketing agency for smarter campaigns
An AI agency in your browser. The Brief helps you discover insights, generate creatives, launch everywhere, and optimize results, continuously. No handoffs, no tool chaos, just smarter campaigns, faster. Built by marketers for marketers.
Hey Product Hunters 👋!
I’m Thibault, CPO of The Brief. I spent the last 15+ years building products for marketers and creators at places like Adobe, GitHub and Picsart. Now working on something new and excited to share what we’ve been building.
The Brief is a full-stack AI marketing agency. It takes performance campaigns from idea to live in one continuous loop: Discover → Create → Launch → Optimize.
We built it because marketing organizations operate as a loop, so we thought what if we created a platform designed around that loop, with AI at the center of it? That loop is also fragmented, too many tools, often not integrated natively, too many handoffs, and not enough time to actually do the creative work that we wanted to do when we started working in marketing. The Brief handles the busy work so teams can focus on the big ideas.
Here’s what it does:
Discover: Instant AI insights on any brand and their active ads running, with a Moodboard infinite canvas to enable vibe marketing with your team
Create: AI-generated ads in every format, fully editable
Launch: Publish across 20+ ad networks in minutes
Optimize: Analyze performance of your campaigns and build custom reports with AI
We know this community loves trying new tools and giving sharp feedback. We’d love your candid thoughts, wishlist ideas, and even your toughest critiques.
I’ll be here all day answering questions and jamming with you in the comments. 🙏
More details here as well.
So proud to be part of The Brief team! 🎉
It’s been amazing to see how far we’ve come - from early AI experiments to now building a full creative marketing loop with Discover → Create → Launch → Optimize.
Couldn’t ask for a better team to build this with - and this is just the beginning 👀
For me, being part of this journey as a performance marketer has been incredibly rewarding. I got to be inside the process, not just watching The Brief take shape, but helping shape it from the point of view of the very people it’s built for. Joining product calls, sharing real marketer pains, testing features that solve challenges I face daily, that’s what turned it from a product into a solution built by marketers, for marketers. It’s rare to see a product so closely reflect the workflow, needs, and ambitions of its own audience. I’m happy seeing this vision come to life, and today’s just the beginning.
Working in a marketing team that builds a product for marketers is honestly the best part. We get to shape The Brief into exactly what we need: fewer handoffs, fewer tabs, and way more time for ideas that actually move the needle.
In this era of AI, it’s hard to keep up with new tools and know which ones truly work. The Brief thought of that too. We test and integrate the best, most trusted ones right inside the platform, so you don’t have to lose time researching or switching between apps.
And it’s not just for marketers, our designers love it too. No more digging through asset galleries or waiting on new visuals. You can generate or tweak images and videos right inside The Brief and keep everything on-brand.
It’s been amazing to build something that genuinely helps other teams overcome the same challenges we faced. 🚀