Termdock is a terminal‑centric AI dev environment that unifies multi‑workspace management, multi‑terminal layouts, and Git visualization in one interface. AST search (Tree‑sitter) lets you jump to symbols and dependencies instantly. Run up to 4 windows + PiP for Docker, Redis, logs, tests, and AI tools side‑by‑side. Drag‑and‑paste images to CLI, with large text auto‑compression. Built‑in file tree and prompt libraries keep workflows fast, consistent, and scalable.
Next, we’ll open up AST as an API and let CLI tools operate it—specifically tools like Claude Code and Codex. This enables teams to wire symbol search and dependency analysis into their workflows, from scripts to command‑line automation.
Congratulations on the launch hope today brings you amazing results
Termdock
@sanskarix Thanks for the support! We’ll continue to strengthen the integration between Termdock and CLI development tools to make workflows even more seamless.