Termdock is a terminal‑centric AI dev environment that unifies multi‑workspace management, multi‑terminal layouts, and Git visualization in one interface. AST search (Tree‑sitter) lets you jump to symbols and dependencies instantly. Run up to 4 windows + PiP for Docker, Redis, logs, tests, and AI tools side‑by‑side. Drag‑and‑paste images to CLI, with large text auto‑compression. Built‑in file tree and prompt libraries keep workflows fast, consistent, and scalable.