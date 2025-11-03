Launching today
Terminal-centric AI development environment

Termdock is a terminal‑centric AI dev environment that unifies multi‑workspace management, multi‑terminal layouts, and Git visualization in one interface. AST search (Tree‑sitter) lets you jump to symbols and dependencies instantly. Run up to 4 windows + PiP for Docker, Redis, logs, tests, and AI tools side‑by‑side. Drag‑and‑paste images to CLI, with large text auto‑compression. Built‑in file tree and prompt libraries keep workflows fast, consistent, and scalable.
Software Engineering, Developer Tools, GitHub
Danny Huang
Maker
Hey, Danny here. This is Termdock v1.3.0 — a terminal-first AI dev environment built because day-to-day coding turned into juggling an IDE, a terminal, a Git GUI, and log windows. I wanted one place that stays fast and keeps me in flow. Who it’s for CLI-first engineers and teams who hate context switching and ship across multiple repos. What you get • 1-second switching; 4 windows + PiP to run Docker/Redis/logs/tests side-by-side • Drag & paste into the CLI (images/files/snippets); long text auto-condenses; commands/env/paths auto-detected • Git graph in the same interface; switching terminals auto-maps repo context • Tree-sitter AST deep search + interactive Dependency/Call Graph Check it out at termdock.com — keep the terminal, lose the thrash. — The Termdock team
Danny Huang
Next, we’ll open up AST as an API and let CLI tools operate it—specifically tools like Claude Code and Codex. This enables teams to wire symbol search and dependency analysis into their workflows, from scripts to command‑line automation.

Sanskar Yadav

Congratulations on the launch hope today brings you amazing results

Danny Huang
Maker

@sanskarix Thanks for the support! We’ll continue to strengthen the integration between Termdock and CLI development tools to make workflows even more seamless.

