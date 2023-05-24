Temporal
Temporal is highly praised for its reliability and flexibility in managing complex workflows. It is likened to React for asynchronous tasks and is used by Atlas to prevent app crashes. Flexprice utilizes it for orchestrating delayed events. Users appreciate its ability to simplify error handling and enhance observability, making it a preferred choice over traditional task systems. Temporal's robust architecture supports seamless scaling and integration, boosting productivity significantly.
Hi, Product Hunt Community, I’m the Co-Founder and CTO of Temporal and I’m excited to launch this integration with OpenAI’s Agents SDK in Public Preview.
What is it?
This new integration between the OpenAI Agents SDK and Temporal’s Python SDK lets you build production-ready AI agents, fast. What does that mean? It’s easy to prototype agents, but they fall apart in production. Rate-limiting, crashes, flaky APIs and unreliable tools. These issues sound new, but they aren’t. They’re a different flavor of distributed system challenges. Temporal has been solving these challenges for years to make distributed systems more accessible and reliable.
With this integration, you can use abstractions and best practices from OpenAI with Temporal’s orchestration, Durable Execution, and scale to build agents for the real world. Add several lines of Temporal code to agents you already built with OpenAI’s framework or start building with both from the beginning.
It’s available in Public Preview in Temporal’s Python SDK, open-source under the MIT license.
What’s included?
Lightweight, easy-to-use Agents SDK with very few abstractions: the OpenAI Agents SDK is straightforward to use and provides industry best practices.
Durable Execution for agents: Temporal’s crash-proof execution provides automatic state persistence, retries, seamless recovery across failures, long-running task handling, and human-in-the-loop. This approach also preserves tokens since you don't need to rerun LLMs to get back content you lost.
100% code: The Agents SDK & Temporal both provide a plain-code developer experience that is flexible, intuitive, and gives you the freedom to develop how you want.
Built-in observability and debugging tools: includes local replay, support for unit testing, and traceability of every step in an application.
Massive horizontal scale: run thousands (or millions) of agents in parallel, with the same technology that supports applications at Nvidia, Lovable, and Netflix, as well as every Snap story and every Taco Bell order.
We’re excited to see what you build. You can read more about the integration here. Try it out, and let us know what you think!