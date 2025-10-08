Launching today
Tasklet
Automate your business with AI agents
9 followers
Automate your business with AI agents
9 followers
Tasklet makes it easy to automate any business process with AI — just describe what you want in plain English. Tasklet connects with any API or MCP server and can control a computer in the cloud. If your business uses it, it can automate it.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•Artificial Intelligence•Business
Launch Team / Built With
.Tech Domains — PH makers, get a .tech domain for your startup on the house.
PH makers, get a .tech domain for your startup on the house.
Promoted
Firebase
Hello world! 👋
We're launching Tasklet—an AI agent for automating your business.
Unlike ChatGPT, we actually do the work for you: connecting to your tools, triggering automatically, and handling tasks while you sleep.
Why We Built This
Existing tools just don't cut it. ChatGPT is brilliant, but you have to be the AI's interface with the world—copying data, triggering actions, checking results. AgentKit and Zapier can connect apps, but workflows are complex to set up and brittle when they encounter edge cases.
Businesses need AI that actually gets work done.
How It Works
Connects to everything
Thousands of pre-built integrations (Gmail, Slack, Notion, Linear, HubSpot...), direct HTTP API access, MCP servers, or full computer use in the cloud. If your business uses it, we can automate it.
Runs automatically
Set up an agent once and it runs daily, weekly, or on-demand. Schedule triggers, webhook triggers, or event-based triggers. You don't have to be there.
Agents that think
No rigid if-this-then-that rules or flowcharts. Just describe your process in plain English and we figure out how to handle nuance, work around errors, and adapt to edge cases automatically.
What You Can Automate
• Daily briefings from calendar + inbox
• Bug triage from email → Linear
• New contacts → CRM
• Weekly team summaries to Slack
• Customer research on new bookings
• Personalized mail merge campaigns
Read the full story: https://tasklet.ai/release-notes
Try it free today: https://tasklet.ai
We can't wait to see what you build!