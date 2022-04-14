Discover hotels, apartments, restaurants, cafes and bars with stunning views.
This is the 2nd launch from With a View. View more
Open a tab, escape somewhere beautiful
Tab With a View 2.0
Launching today
Free browser extension that turns every new tab into a mini-vacation — stunning views, calming city walks & Pomodoro focus. Loved by 10,000+ Chrome & Edge users escaping the ordinary every day.
Free
Launch tags:Chrome Extensions•Productivity•Travel
Launch Team / Built With
With a View
Hello PH Community! 👋
What if I told you we accidentally discovered how to make work feel like a vacation?
We're Rahul, Deepak, Darshan, and Rajat – four founders behind Tab with a View. What if every time you opened a new tab, you got a 3-second vacation?
That boring blank page? We replaced it with stunning destinations from around the world. One tab = Northern lights in Iceland. Next tab = Cherry blossoms in Japan. Magic, tab after tab.
But wait, there's more:
- AI assistants at your fingertips (ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude …)
- Live flight prices for the destination you're viewing
- Local weather + travel insights
- Focus Pomodoro timer for when wanderlust needs to wait
The result? Lonely Planet, CNN, and Travel + Leisure loved it. More importantly, our users say opening tabs actually makes them happy now. We're four friends obsessed with beautiful imagery and how it transforms your daily browsing mood. Your feedback could shape where we go next.
Try it, roast it, or tell us what's missing. What would make YOUR perfect new tab page?
[withaview.co/ext]
P.S. - Digital nomads, this one's especially for you 😉
Product Disrupt
Big day! After a year and a half of sweat, tears (and way too much ☕ coffee), we’re finally launching.
Can’t wait for you to try it out. And yes, feedback is welcome. Don’t worry, we only bite snacks, not people :)