Launching today
SwiftyMenu

Launch AI CLI tools instantly from Finder

SwiftyMenu adds a nifty context menu/button to macOS Finder. Select any folder to instantly launch Claude Code, Copilot CLI, Cursor Agent, or any terminal-based AI tool. Free Finder extension that supercharges your AI coding workflow in seconds!
Free
Launch tags:
MacProductivityVibe coding
Olena Variacheva

I highly recommend this app because it makes working with AI tools on Mac incredibly fast and convenient!

SwiftyMenu is a real find for developers. It lets you launch any AI CLI tool directly from Finder, with literally one click. Support for powerful assistants like Claude Code, Copilot CLI, and Cursor Agent makes it a great addition to your workflow.

