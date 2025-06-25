SuperNote
Launching today
AI-first note-taking that turns any content into knowledge
SuperNote is an AI-powered note-taking app that helps you capture, summarize, and learn from content across sources like YouTube, TikTok, voice, documents, and typed notes.
how is it different from google's NotebookLM?
@rahuuzz Notebook LLM can't create notes from TikTok at the moment. We also have other features that set SuperNote apart from NotebookLM
All the best for the launch @chiziaruhoma !
@parekh_tanmay Thank you