Build your personalised feed of real-time, summarised stock market news. Watch specific stocks to shape the articles you see, pin important stories and stay updated on what fellow investors are interested in with our trending wall. Invest smarter with SumFin.
Hi Product Hunt!
We’re excited to announce the launch of SumFin, an AI-powered news summary app designed specifically for retail investors. SumFin aggregates financial news from various trusted sources across the internet and condenses them into bite-sized, easily digestible chunks, helping you stay on top of the market without being overwhelmed.
As founders, we each have multiple investments across different exchanges and found it challenging to keep up with all the news that could impact our portfolios. This inspired us to create SumFin, a tool to make staying informed easier and more efficient. We currently support US and UK stocks and are working to expand to other major exchanges soon.
Who is this for?
• Retail Investors: Getting up-to-date quickly with bite-sized articles from verified sources
• Investors with Holdings Across Exchanges: Receiving aggregated news by following relevant stocks across multiple exchanges
A few use cases and features so far:
1. Quick Market Updates: Stay informed on the latest financial news and market movements with concise summaries. Read trending news on the platform for major market updates.
2. Personalized News Feed: Customize your feed to get news specifically for the companies and industries you are interested in, avoiding the clutter of general news. Customise notifications (coming soon) depending on your preferences.
3. Trending News & Stock Pricing: Stay on top of the market with trending news and real-time stock insights - giving you the full picture, not just the headlines.
We built SumFin to help you stay informed and make better investment decisions. After months of feedback and testing, we believe the app is ready for a full-scale launch. We have focused on our core features and believe SumFin can be an essential part of your daily routine.
Your feedback is invaluable to us, so please let us know how we can improve your experience.
Thank you for checking us out, The SumFin Team