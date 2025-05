• 2 reviews

Congrats to the Gan.AI team on launching Studio! I've been playing around with Studio, and I have to say, it's a supercool tool for anyone who works with or without videos. The ability to record both your screen and camera at the same time, add drawings and effects, and then host it all on a sleek AI-generated landing page is super handy. But what really blew me away is the personalization. Imagine sending a video to a prospect with their name right on the thumbnail and subtitles – it's such a cool way to make a connection. Plus, the integration with to Zapier and Make.com just opens up so many doors! I feel like if you're in sales or marketing, or just need to make your videos stand out, Studio by Gan.AI is a must-try. The free version is quite generous, and the starter plan is definitely worth it for all the extra personalization features. Huge props to the Gan.AI team for this innovative product. Looking forward to seeing more great features like Instant AI Personalization and Avatars soon!